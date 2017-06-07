Style Do's And Do N'ts For The Typical Person

Learning about fashion is a process. It's a matter of taste, and it's a matter of what you can buy in the stores! There are a lot of things that add up to a great look; you just need to know how to pull together a look in spite of all the factors involved. Here are some great tips to help you.

If you are overweight, you have to be very careful about wearing clothes that have stripes. Make sure you wear vertical stripes if you are going to wear any at all. Wearing stripes that run horizontally will only do the trick of making you look larger than you really are.

If you are not very tall, you should be careful about wearing sweaters that are too long. While you do not want to wear something that is so short that it resembles a cropped top, wearing something with too much length will only make you appear to be much shorter than you actually are.

Black is a good basic color to wear with other colors, but do not concentrate on wearing black all the time. While wearing black on the bottom half of your body can be somewhat slimming, make sure you jazz your style up by adding something colorful on your upper body.

Wear clothes that flatter your body type. Just because something is in style does not mean that you should wear it. Every style was created with a certain body type in mind. For example, skinny jeans were not made to make people look skinny; they were made for people that already are thin.

Make sure whatever you wear; the clothes fit you well. This is especially important for people that are shorter in stature. Large clothes make a person look messy. They make an overweight person look larger and a short person look shorter. Make sure you buy clothes that fit you well or have them altered.

Never make the vital mistake of believing clothes are what makes you fashionable. Your hair can easily ruin an outfit if it's not looking its best. You need to make sure that you use high quality hair products in order to keep your hair looking fabulous at all times, so that it compliments your choice of clothing.

The best time to apply body moisturizer is directly after you shower. Use it before you dry off, or after a gently towel drying. This will help to lock the moisture from the shower into your skin, doubling the benefits of the moisturizer. It will also require that you use less of the product.

Mousse can be used to give more volume to thin hair, but you cannot overdo it. While big hair may be in, it didn't look good in the eighties, either!

Dipped hem dresses are in the style right now. These dresses dip down in both the front of the dress and back, though they do not dip too dramatically. Dipped hem dresses are a great way to show off your shoulders and when worn with a pair of heels, is the perfect look!

Accessorize with bright colors. If you want your wardrobe to pop but find colorful prints and pastel colors in clothing too garish, you may find a solution in accessorizing. On its own, a black button up shirt and dress pants are bland. A red pair of shoes and handbag, however, can really make it stand out.

For a fun and simple daytime look, wear your hair in a casual up-do. Use an accessory that coordinates with your outfit to hold most of your hair in place. Allow some gentle pieces to fall out and frame your face. You will feel cooler, and look casually appealing to everyone!

One great fashion tip is to layer your neck wear. This look has stood the test of time and can be applied to just about any sort of neck wear such as chains, pearls, or beads. You can do this with matching or contrasting pieces, depending on just what look you are going for.

Have jeans professionally hemmed. Creating a hem isn't difficult with a sewing machine, but a good tailor can remove fabric from above the hem and reattach it. This preserves that crisp look and the original stitching. The result is a well-fitting pair of jeans that appears to have come straight off the rack.

Give your friends-free reign to tell you what they think of what you're wearing. Let's be honest. Women are often not truthful with each other when it comes to fashion. However, if you want the cold, hard, truth about how you look, you are going to have to develop a thick skin. Just make sure that the friends you are getting opinions from are people you can trust.

You might have always dreamed about looking like a celebrity, but you weren't sure if you could. Now that you have read this article, you should have some ideas about how to transform your wardrobe into something that any celebrity would be jealous of. Keep the tips in mind when you go shopping and you'll look just like a movie star.