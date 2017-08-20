Easy Things That Make You Feel Lovely

Feeling great and looking beautiful at all times is essential for many women to be happy, but it's hard to be beautiful 24 hours a day, unless you know the right beauty tricks. Whether you want to be glamorous or prefer a natural look, this article contains the solid tips to help you stay gorgeous morning, noon and night.

To bring out the sparkle in green or hazel eyes, use colors that enhance the highlights in these colors. This can create a candlelit effect when done properly. The most enhancing colors for hazel and green eyes are silvery and shimmery shadows in all hues of purple, silver, and light browns.

A great tip when it comes to beauty is to not overdue the makeup. Often times novices have a tendency to put on too much make up and as such make themselves look worse. Use makeup sparingly, and you'll find you will be turning guys heads everywhere you go.

If you don't like the look of your hair curled with a curling iron, try curling it with a straightener. Simply wrap your hair around the straightener and pull it through to the ends. This produces a much more natural looking curl, although it can take a little longer to do.

Consume copious amounts of water on a daily basis if you want to achieve glowing skin on a budget. Water cleanses your body and helps to remove toxins, which improves the health and appearance of your skin.

If you are fighting an irritating, itchy and flaky scalp, you can use yogurt to remove flakes and keep your scalp itch-free. Simply massage a plain Greek or dairy yogurt into your scalp, then allow it to sit for no longer than 15 minutes. After you rinse, you should notice less flakes and itching.

If you have overly round eyes, you can elongate them by adjusting your eyeliner application. The outer two-thirds of your lower and upper lash lines should be lined with a dark brown liner. The two lines should meet at the outer corner of each eye. Finally, apply two coats of mascara to your outer upper lashes.

Use a nourishing eye cream to prevent dry skin near your eyes. You can prevent wrinkles, lines, and bags under the eyes by paying attention to the health of this area.

To keep your eyeliner from smudging, apply your eye shadow on top of your eyeliner using a damp cotton wool q-tip. This will help you keep your look for the entire day without your eyeliner coming off or leaving marks under your eyes. Everyone loves how they look when they first apply their eyeliner, and this will keep that look going strong.

Good quality makeup brushes are an invaluable part of your makeup kit. Although brushes can get quite pricey, they make a huge difference in the final quality of your appearance. If money is tight, look online for bargain prices in places like that let you bid and you should find something more affordable.

Beauty always starts with feeling good about yourself. If you don't feel confident about your body or level of fitness than you must start off by getting yourself to the gym. By just using three to four hours per week of your time you will improve your physical appearance and feel more confident.

Cover up your roots. If you are in between trips to the hairdresser and your roots are showing cover them up with mascara. For lighter colored hair use a little extra hairspray and dust with a gold colored eyeshadow. This will cover up roots until you get your hair colored again.

For those days when you have skimped on sleep the previous night and it shows in your eyes, skip lining or applying mascara to your lower lash line. Put the focus on your lids and upper lashes, and you are less likely to accentuate dark circles, making you look even more tired.

It's a good idea to take a break from heated hair styling tools, or avoid them altogether, if you want to have healthy hair. When you constantly use hot styling tools,they can damage your hair so it is best to give your hair short breaks.

You can avoid having ingrown hairs; use lotion every day. Apply the lotion right after shaving for the best effect. Skin that is dry is more prone to ingrown hairs. Just using some lotion regularly can keep this from happening. This can loosen the existing ingrown hairs from your follicles and will prevent the formation of new ones.

Harsh contact between delicate hair and towels damages strands and boosts your chances of frizz. It's better to lightly squeeze and pat your hair dry with the towel. This may take a bit longer to dry, but your hair will look much nicer.

Keep a small tube of hand cream in your purse to use as a hair tamer on a bad hair day. In the summer, use a tiny amount of hand cream, and run it through your hair; the tips of your fingers will tame the frizz. In the winter, put a dime-size amount of hand cream on your hands, and smooth it over your hair to eliminate static.

For woman wearing makeup can be a way to hide unsightly features, enhance features that one wants to show off, or simply as an additional decoration to what one is wearing. Having good taste with ones makeup can not only enhance beauty but also provide another way to express one's self.

In conclusion, women impress other by doing many things. They apply makeup, lipstick and other different beautification methods, to make them stand out in the crowd. Use the helpful beauty tips from this article and you will look good at any time and impress everyone you come across.